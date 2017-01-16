EveryWare Global Changes Corporate Name to The Oneida Group

EveryWare Global recently announced a key initiative to support the company’s transformation, growth and cultural development strategies. The company has changed its corporate name to The Oneida Group. Anchor Hocking, a subsidiary of The Oneida Group, will reportedly continue to produce and market glassware to the consumer and specialty markets.

“Rebranding our company as The Oneida Group allows us to emphasize our long-standing leadership in dining and food preparation,” said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, CEO. “We are building on our heritage and committed to delivering innovative additions to our portfolio of products. The Oneida Group is focused on creating value by designing, marketing, and manufacturing the best dining and food preparation products in the world, providing the best service to our customers and growing our company efficiently and sustainably. This alignment of our brands is the next step in our growth strategy.”

For more information, visit www.theoneidagroup.com.