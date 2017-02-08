The Oneida Group Unveils Organizational Redesign

After recently announcing several strategic initiatives, including a corporate rebranding, The Oneida Group recently announced further details about its new strategic direction. The company recently eliminated its siloed business structure and centralized operations. The redesign reportedly will create one company focused on the needs of customers and consumers. The company plans to develop an integrated marketing and innovation function, create a design and innovation center to enable the development of customer-specific solutions, and promote a “one company” culture that focuses externally on the needs of the market.

“By unifying our business, we will maximize our operational efficiencies, scale our exceptionally talented team across all brands, and build an organization that grows and wins together while living by our company values,” said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, CEO. “The Oneida Group is undergoing a strategic, cultural and leadership transformation, as it gets back to playing to win. These changes enable sustainable, principled and strategic growth in all categories in which we have selected to play.”

To help drive the customer-centric mentality and enable the organization to fully leverage its unified scale, the company has made changes to its leadership team. The impact of this leadership is already apparent in the company’s Foodservice division, led by Corrie Byron, where the company reportedly has invested in talent strengthening across functions; realigned the sales organization; placed a renewed focus on digital marketing to support its customers, including the redesign of the company’s website; and built new research and development tools and processes to guide creation of new products.

