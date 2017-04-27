Oneida to Move Headquarters to Ohio, Close Multiple Offices

The Oneida Group Inc. recently announced plans as part of its corporate and innovation growth strategy to open its global headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

According to The Oneida Group, the new facility supports its commitment to economic growth in Central Ohio. Moreover, the office consolidation supports cultural unity and collaboration by bringing together the company’s senior leadership team in a single location. The facility also serves as the global headquarters for the sales organization and will centralize the company’s design and commercial functions, as well as several support functions such as parts of the company’s Finance, IT, Human Resources, Legal, Marketing, and Design teams.

Furthering The Oneida Group’s commitment to Central Ohio, the company recently announced the closing of offices in New York, Arkansas, and Canada to consolidate operations to the Central Ohio area. The company states that production facilities will remain in Lancaster, Ohio, where the company has been an integral part of the community for decades. The Lancaster manufacturing plant is a key facility for The Oneida Group and is fundamental to its long-term glass manufacturing, distribution and supply chain business plans. In addition, the company will continue to operate a manufacturing plant in Monaca, Pa., and a distribution center in Savannah, Ga.

“Oneida’s commitment to its manufacturing roots is recognized by local leaders,” said Mike Pettit, director, Lancaster Economic Development. “We continue to be grateful to The Oneida Group and Anchor Hocking for their partnership and support of our local economy in Lancaster and the surrounding areas. We look forward to continuing and growing this partnership in the future.”

“We are unifying our culture as one company and consolidating our global operations in Central Ohio,” said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, The Oneida Group CEO. “We will be proud to bring our customers, industry thought-leaders and media to our Ohio home base and show them our incredible new facilities. The Oneida Group maintains our focus on growing the business through innovative designs that delight our consumers, offering the best food preparation and dining products and services. By offering industry-leading brands that consumers and operators prefer, we will sustainably grow our business.”

For more information, visit www.theoneidagroup.com.