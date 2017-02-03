Gelest Relocates Logistics Department

Gelest, Inc. has relocated its packing and shipping operations to its Progress Drive warehouse in Morrisville, Pa., 0.3 miles from the Gelest headquarters and main campus. The 150,000-sq-ft facility reportedly is comprised of 50,000 sq ft of heated storage, 60,000 sq ft of unheated storage and over 15,000 sq ft of flammable storage. is the facility also features 3,600 sq ft of space for the packing and shipping departments, with seven pack-down areas, four areas for research and development packing, three humidity-controlled rooms, three bulk breakdown rooms, seven shipping stations, two labeling stations, and 12 loading docks.

“In an effort to meet the current global demand for innovative silicon and metal-organic materials and to continue supplying our customers in a timely manner, we have completed the relocation of the packing and shipping departments to our new logistics operation that resides within our Progress Drive Warehouse,” said Joel Zazyczny, executive vice president. “As a result of a successful transition, the operations are running smoothly.”

