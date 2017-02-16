Saint-Gobain Receives Top Employer Certification

Saint-Gobain recently received the Top Employers Institute’s Top Employer North America Certification for the second consecutive year. The Top Employers Institute, an independent organization that certifies employers around the world for excellence in the work environments they create for their employees, will honor Saint-Gobain at an award ceremony February 16 in Dallas, Texas.

“Creating an inclusive and optimal work environment for all employees is central to our company’s culture and values,” said Susan Nutson, senior vice president of Human Resources Saint-Gobain Corp. “At Saint-Gobain, we aim to foster an environment that promotes employee growth and well-being, and it’s exciting to see that our continued efforts are being recognized by such a high-caliber organization.”

The Top Employers Institute reportedly assessed Saint-Gobain’s employee offerings on the criteria of talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and company culture. Crucial to the Top Employer Certification is the completion of a stringent validation and audit process in which performance scores are rated against an international standard.

“Optimal employee offerings and HR best practices ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally,” said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute. “This, in turn, enables companies to grow and develop, maximize organizational performance, and attract and retain the best talent. Our comprehensive research concluded that Saint-Gobain provides an outstanding employee environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives–from benefits and learning and development opportunities to well-thought-out career management programs–that are truly aligned with the company’s culture.”

