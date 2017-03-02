Calderys Acquires N.G. Johnson Northern

Calderys UK Ltd. has completed its acquisition of N.G. Johnson Northern Ltd., a refractory design, installation and engineering services company based in Ellesmere Port, UK. N.G. Johnson employs a staff of over 50, with a wide range of experience in industries such as incineration, petrochem and aluminum.

N.G. Johnson’s experience in all aspects of refractory installation will reportedly reinforce Calderys’ engineering, design and supervision capabilities. According to Calderys, the brand, people, products and services that created N.G. Johnson’s reputation will remain in place to ensure consistent customer service.

