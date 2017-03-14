SIEMENS: Smart Access Web Server Module

Siemens recently announced the launch of its Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module. Designed to mount directly onto the drive, the module reportedly transforms a mobile device or laptop into a virtual operator panel for drive control. By providing a wi-fi hot spot, the wireless connection on the module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring, and maintenance on a variety of machines and production equipment.

According to the company, a simple embedded graphical user interface (GUI) enables easy use of the Sinamics V20 in every phase of operation. No separate app is required, nor is a written operator manual needed, making operation of the new server module and subsequent drive control highly intuitive and easy to learn.

Smart Access provides convenient access to the Sinamics V20, up to 100 m away, even when the drive is located in difficult-to-access installations. Using WPA2 security, the web server module offers full flexibility with both iOS and Android operating systems, along with commonly used HTML5-capable web browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer, and others.

A built-in, multi-color LED provides quick communication status readout. Security features enable limit/restrict operator access and control functionality.

Smart Access allows monitoring of the drive status, including speed, current, voltage, temperature and power, as well as drive servicing, with an overview of alarms, faults, and individual values. Fault codes can be transferred via e-mail to a local service provider, while the immediate status of all digital and analog inputs and outputs can be checked at a glance. Parameter adjustment, motor test functions and full data backup, storage, and sharing with fast firmware downloads can all be accomplished via the web server.

