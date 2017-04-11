CMC Adds cGMP Processing

Custom Milling & Consulting, Inc. (CMC) has constructed a new state-of-the-art class 100,000/ISO 8 cGMP clean room. The new area allows CMC to expand its current contract manufacturing services. The area will be equipped with CMC horizontal media mills and mixers that have been specifically designed for a clean and sterile environment. The equipment is made with stainless steel materials and designed for easy teardown, making the cleaning and sterilization process more effective and efficient. All processes, procedures, and productions will be well-documented to ensure cGMP and ISO standards are met and to satisfy the most stringent customer standards.

Available features include HEPA filtration, climate-controlled environment, 2,560 cu ft of refrigerated storage space, and the latest in fine media milling equipment and technology. These features will reportedly make it ideal for processing cosmetics, skin care, dental care, essential oils and many more products that require stricter processing practices.

According to CMC, it is concentrating on assisting companies that are looking to take their product from conceptualization to production. The company reportedly has the ability to produce batches from 1-300 gal, as well as a turnkey service that includes raw material acquisition, labeling, packaging, storage, and shipping.

For more information, visit www.cmcmilling.com.