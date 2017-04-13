CeraNova Announces Restructuring

CeraNova Corp. recently announced a restructuring plan to streamline its organization, align resources to accelerate the company’s growth, and advance its move to large-scale manufacturing. At the company’s last annual meeting, the board of directors expanded its membership with the election of two additional directors: Ramin Abrishamian, a serial entrepreneur from the Boston area, and John J. Gannon, Jr., Ph.D., who had served the company as vice president of engineering since 2014. Gannon was also appointed by the board to become the company’s president and CEO.

“We are excited to welcome John to this new position,” said Mark V. Parish, Ph.D., chairman, founder and chief technology officer. “Over the last three years, he has led a number of efforts focused on operational improvements and strategic planning. He was instrumental in identifying and installing systems to position the company as a leading manufacturer of transparent and technical ceramics.. There has been increasing interest and robust growth in our defense and commercial products, and addressing our customers’ needs going forward will require a strong manufacturing focus. John has demonstrated that he has the skills and the drive to lead us there.”

The board also appointed Marina R. Pascucci, Ph.D., director of government programs and contracting. “CeraNova is known internationally for its extensive research and development of advanced engineering ceramics,” said Parish. “John and Marina have worked in tandem over the past three years to position the company for new growth opportunities as a manufacturer of high-technology ceramic products. With these appointments, CeraNova will strengthen its research and development capacity to meet the ongoing needs of our defense and non-defense clients, while we rapidly improve and grow our manufacturing capabilities."

