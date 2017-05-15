Ibstock Announces Board Changes

Ibstock plc recently announced that, following the sale by Diamond (BC) S.à r.l of its shareholding in the company announced on April 26, the relationship agreement between the seller and Ibstock has been terminated. Under the terms of the relationship agreement, Matthias Boyer Chammard and Michel Plantevin will resign from the board following the AGM to be held on May 24.

“I would like to express personally, and on behalf of the board, thanks to both Michel and Matthias for the constructive and thoughtful contribution they have made to the board and the company during our time as a listed company,” said Jamie Pike, chairman of Ibstock.

