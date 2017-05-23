SHIMADZU SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS: Gas Chromatograph

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments recently announced the release of its new Nexis GC-2030 gas chromatograph. This new instrument reportedly incorporates a host of technologically advanced features, resulting in a modernized instrument that improves user connectivity and ease of use, increases throughput, produces superior results, and ultimately yields a higher return on investment.

According to the company, the tool was engineered with the analyst in mind, and the GC-2030 provides users with information at their fingertips through a touch panel interface that features clear graphics that display information instantly. This user-friendly interface with intuitive graphic icons ensures easy monitoring of the system’s operating status. The ethernet-based communication allows the user to remotely connect to the GC via PC or the operator’s mobile device. This allows the operator to monitor run status or launch a new batch of analyses from a remote location. The tool also features tool-free column installation and inlet maintenance, and a built-in oven light.

The GC-2030 offers versatility and expandability that help realize a faster ROI. It allows for up to three analytical lines for greater productivity or for the versatility of more analyses to be packaged into one GC. A choice of four inlets, six detectors, and specialized valve accessories enables configurations tailored to fit the needs of laboratories in areas such as petrochemical, environmental, food, and pharmaceuticals.

The Nexis GC-2030 includes day and time programming, a system self-check feature, and automatic notification of when to replace consumables. It also maintains its separation efficiency across a wide range of linear velocities, making it a possible substitute for helium and an option for speeding up an analysis. The GC-2030 has an optional, built-in sensor to monitor real-time levels of hydrogen in the oven. The GC will respond to elevated levels by shutting down the hydrogen flow maintaining a safe working environment.

The LabSolutions workstation software fully integrates LC and GC functionality. This includes a new data browser and a Quick-Batch Function.

For more information, visit www.ssi.shimadzu.com.