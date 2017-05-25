JEOL USA: Scanning Electron Microscope

JEOL USA recently introduced a new scanning electron microscope (SEM) that reportedly combines the performance of a field emission SEM with the simplicity of the JEOL InTouchScope™ SEM series. The new JSM-IT300HR features image fidelity at any kV with a high-brightness, long-life emitter. According to the company, the IT300HR offers a higher resolution and magnification than ever before in this series, enhancing surface topography and contrast.

InTouchScope series SEMs are designed to make operation intuitive; they are controlled through touchscreen interface using multi-touch gestures and/or a traditional keyboard/mouse and operation panel. A “Navi” mode guides operation from sample introduction to automatic condition setting for new or occasional users.

“As a global leader in scanning electron microscopy for over 50 years, we’ve just changed the rules of the game,” said Donna Guarrera, assistant director of the SM division for JEOL USA. “The JSM-IT300HR provides field emission performance on a very flexible but easy-to-use platform within a tungsten SEM’s price range.”

For more information, visit www.jeolusa.com.