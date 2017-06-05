April World Crude Steel Production Increases 5% vs. 2016

World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 142.1 million metric tons (Mt) in April 2017, a 5.0% increase compared to April 2016. China’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 72.8 Mt, an increase of 4.9% compared to April 2016. Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in April 2017, an increase of 3.0% compared to April 2016, while South Korea’s crude steel production for April 2017 was 5.5 Mt, a decrease of 2.9% compared to April 2016.



Crude steel production (and percent change vs. April 2016) for other countries in April 2017 was:

Germany—3.9 Mt, an increase of 8.1%

Italy—2.0 Mt, down by 6.0%

France—1.3 Mt, up by 30.8%

Spain—1.2 Mt, down by 2.8%

Turkey’s—3.0 Mt, up by 6.5%

U.S.—6.7 Mt, an increase of 1.8%

Brazil—2.9 Mt, up by 25.9%

The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 67 countries in April 2017 was 73.6%, which represents an increase of 2.5 percentage compared to April 2016. Compared to March 2017, it is 1.7 percentage points higher.

