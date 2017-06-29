Crude Steel Production Increases 2% in May 2017

World crude steel production for the 67 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 143.3 million metric tons (Mt) in May 2017, a 2% increase compared to May 2016. China’s crude steel production for May 2017 was 72.3 Mt, an increase of 1.8% compared to May 2016. Japan produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in May 2017, an increase of 0.1% compared to May 2016.

Additional production (and comparison vs. May 2016) of crude steel in May 2017 included:

Germany—3.8 Mt, down 1.4%

Italy—2.1 Mt, down 4.1%

France—1.4 Mt, up 21.5%

Spain—1.2 Mt, down 3.7%

Turkey—3.3 Mt, up 9.7%

U.S.—7.0 Mt, up 0.2%

Brazil—2.9 Mt, up 13.2%

The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 67 countries in May 2017 was 71.8%. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than May 2016. Compared to April 2017, it is 1.8 percentage points lower.

For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.