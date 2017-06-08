RIGAKU CORP.: Benchtop XRD System

Rigaku Corp. recently announced the new sixth-generation Rigaku MiniFlex benchtop X-ray diffraction (XRD) instrument, a multipurpose analytical instrument that can determine phase identification and quantification, percent crystallinity, crystallite size and strain, lattice parameter refinement, Rietveld refinement, and molecular structure. The new MiniFlex system reportedly delivers speed and sensitivity through innovative technology advances, including the HyPix-400 MF 2D hybrid pixel array detector (HPAD), together with an available 600-W X-ray source and new eight-position automatic sample changer. This new direct photon counting detector enables high-speed, low-noise data collection and may be operated in 0D and 1D modes for conventional XRD analysis, as well as 2D mode for samples with coarse grain size and/or preferred orientation.

According to the company, a variety of X-ray tube anodes are offered to ensure that the MiniFlex system is versatile enough to perform challenging qualitative and quantitative analyses of a broad range of samples, whether performing research or routine quality control. A range of sample rotation and positioning accessories, along with a variety of temperature attachments, are also available.

