IPC Invites Participation in Committee on European Standards

IPC-Association Connecting Electronics Industries® is reaching out to the European electronics industry and IPC members to join the IPC European Standards Steering Committee. IPC devotes resources to management improvement and technology enhancement programs, the creation of relevant standards, protection of the environment, training, and certification to standards and pertinent government relations.

As the development of IPC standards in Europe continues to grow, the steering committee will provide opportunities for local engagement. Opportunities include the development of consensus comments on behalf of the steering committee and a voice at standards development meetings, as well as serving as a brainstorming forum for new standards.



A kick-off meeting is planned for September 6 in Bellshill, UK. For more information, email andresojalill@ipc.org or visit www.ipc.org.