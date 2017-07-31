ACIMAC Names Board Members

The governing body of the Italian Ceramic Machinery Association (ACIMAC) was recently elected at the association’s annual general meeting. Along with President Paolo Sassi and Vice Presidents Emilio Benedetti, Paolo Lamberti, and Maurizio Manzini, the newly elected board members will lead the association for the next four years.

New board members include: Fulvio Baldini, ICF & Welko Spa; Bruno Bettelli, I-Tech Srl; Maurizio Cavagnari, Stylgraph Spa; Barbara Franchini, FM Srl; Claudio Marani, Sacmi Imola; and Armando Meletti, Esmalglass Spa. The board also includes Fabio Tarozzi, Siti B&T Group Spa, as past president.

