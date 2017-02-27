Clemson Football and National Tile Day Make Top News

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most drawn to TCNA’s visit to Clemson University in celebration of National Tile Day (TCNA Celebrates National Tile Day at New Clemson Football Facility): “The staff of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) will celebrate the first-ever National Tile Day on February 23, 2017, with a tour of Clemson University’s new…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for February 19-25

1. TCNA Celebrates National Tile Day at New Clemson Football Facility

2. Ford Investing $1 Billion in Artificial Intelligence Company

3. Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia Set New Records

4. Acme Brick and TSAH Partner to Keep Texas Roadways Clean

5. Mohawk’s Global Ceramic Segment Sees 5% Bump in 2016 Fourth Quarter