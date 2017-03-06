Readers Most Interested in New HarbisonWalker Plant

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, HarbisonWalker’s plan to build a new facility in the U.S. drew the most reader interest (HarbisonWalker to Invest $30 Million in New U.S. Plant): “HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced that it is investing $30 million to construct a new state-of-the-art monolithic refractories manufacturing facility. The facility will be located…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for February 26 - March 4

1. HarbisonWalker to Invest $30 Million in New U.S. Plant

2. Calderys Acquires N.G. Johnson Northern

3. GE Aviation’s Five-Year Investment in U.S. Operations Exceeds $4 Billion

4. Vitro Architectural Glass to Build Jumbo MSVD Coater in Texas

5. Morgan Sells Rotary Transfer Systems Business to Moog