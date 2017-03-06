Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

CI Advanced Features / Topics / Refractories

Readers Most Interested in New HarbisonWalker Plant

Last week, HarbisonWalker’s plan to build a new facility in the U.S. drew the most reader interest.

Top 5 2017
March 6, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / architectural glass / ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in electronics / composites / expansion
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, HarbisonWalker’s plan to build a new facility in the U.S. drew the most reader interest (HarbisonWalker to Invest $30 Million in New U.S. Plant): “HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced that it is investing $30 million to construct a new state-of-the-art monolithic refractories manufacturing facility. The facility will be located…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for February 26 - March 4
1. HarbisonWalker to Invest $30 Million in New U.S. Plant
2. Calderys Acquires N.G. Johnson Northern
3. GE Aviation’s Five-Year Investment in U.S. Operations Exceeds $4 Billion
4. Vitro Architectural Glass to Build Jumbo MSVD Coater in Texas
5. Morgan Sells Rotary Transfer Systems Business to Moog

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.