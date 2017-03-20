Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

CI Advanced Features / Advanced Ceramics / Topics

New Kyocera President is Top News

Last week, readers were most interested in the appointment of Hideo Tanimoto as the new president of Kyocera Corp.

Top 5 2017
March 20, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS ceramics in electronics / glass in automotive / personnel / piezoelectrics / silicon carbide / sustainability
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most interested in the appointment of Hideo Tanimoto as the new president of Kyocera Corp. (Tanimoto Promoted to President of Kyocera): “Kyocera Corp. has announced that Hideo Tanimoto will be promoted to president, effective April 1, following a recent unanimous…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for March 12-18
1. Tanimoto Promoted to President of Kyocera
2. Morgan Sells UK Electro-Ceramics Business to CeramTec
3. NSG Group to Upgrade U.S. Automotive Glass Plant
4. Praxair and Libbey Receive Grant for Emissions Reduction Project
5. Continued Expansion Expected for China’s Silicon Carbide Market

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.