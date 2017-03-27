Susan107

Readers Interested in New Smart Glass Partnership

A smart glass partnership between Kinestral and G-Tech caught the most reader interest last week.

March 27, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

A smart glass partnership between Kinestral and G-Tech caught the most reader interest last week (Kinestral Partners with G-Tech to Produce Smart-Tinting Glass): “Kinestral Technologies, Inc. recently announced that it has partnered with G-Tech Optoelectronics Corp. (GTOC), a subsidiary of the Foxconn Technology Group, to begin mass production of Halio™ smart-tinting glass. Under the agreement, the two companies will convert

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for March 19-25
1. Kinestral Partners with G-Tech to Produce Smart-Tinting Glass
2. Libbey’s Net Sales Dip in 2016
3. Vitro Completes PGW OEM Automotive Glass Business Acquisition
4. Advanced Ceramics Market to Top $10 Billion by 2021
5. Kyocera Named Among Top 100 Global Innovators

