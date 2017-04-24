Susan107

CeraNova’s Restructuring Plans Draw Most Interest

Readers last week were most drawn to CeraNova’s plans to restructure.

April 24, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most drawn to CeraNova’s plans to restructure (CeraNova Announces Restructuring): “CeraNova Corp. recently announced a restructuring plan to streamline its organization, align resources to accelerate the company’s growth, and advance its move to…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for April 16-22
1. CeraNova Announces Restructuring
2. U.S. Silica Acquires Kaolin-Based Industrial Roofing Capability #3 last week
3. H.C. Starck Expects Sustained Recovery of Core Markets in 2017 #5 last week
4. Smart Home Sensor Installations to Reach 4.5 Billion by 2022
5. Tayler Receives 2016 Acme Brick President’s Award

