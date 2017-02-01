Operation Innovation

Research and development (R&D) is a key driver for growth in the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related industries. Any company that does not innovate is almost sure to stagnate and eventually lose ground to more forward-thinking competitors. This issue includes our annual R&D Directory to help manufacturers find the best supplier partners for their specific research and development efforts.*

We have reworked the format of the directory this year to make it more useful and easy to use. Contact information and other details for each of the suppliers are listed in the Address Index (pp. 18-20), while the Product Listings (pp. 21-22) show various products and the suppliers that offer them.

While our staff made every effort to contact the entire community of suppliers to our industry, we may have inadvertently missed some. If you are a supplier of equipment, instrumentation, or R&D services and would like to be included online and/or in next year’s edition, please contact AnnaMarie McCann at (610) 436-4220, ext. 8518, or mccanna@bnpmedia.com for pricing and additional details.

Kyocera is a company that has successfully expanded through innovation since it was founded in 1959. On pp. 12-13, read how Kyocera is “Riding the Advanced Ceramics Wave” by identifying and serving emerging technologies with advanced ceramic materials.

Please also keep in mind that the online version of the R&D Directory is searchable by product or category and includes extras for select suppliers. Check it out at www.ceramicindustry.com/randddirectory.

*Company listings indicate paid advertising. Contact AnnaMarie McCann at mccanna@bnpmedia.com for pricing and additional details.