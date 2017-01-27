Oneida Appoints Lewis to Board of Directors

The Oneida Group recently announced the appointment of Joan M. Lewis to the company’s board of directors. A graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Lewis reportedly spent nearly three decades with Procter and Gamble, most recently serving as senior vice president of Consumer and Market Knowledge, Media Transformation, and Brand Building Reinvention. She also serves on the board of directors for LRW, Vitamix, and EYC. Her previous board experience includes comScore, Inc. and the Advertising Research Foundation.

“We are pleased to welcome Joan to The Oneida Group’s board of directors,” said David Weinstein, chairman of the board. “Joan is a talented strategist who has demonstrated success in areas we have identified as key to our long-term strategic vision and growth, including digital media, brand building, and business development strategies. Her unique skillset and expertise complement our existing talent and will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to the company.”

