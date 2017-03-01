Talking It Up in the Ceramic Industry

It’s amazing how much you can learn from someone through one simple conversation. Some people are more reticent than others, but if you ask a few questions and then really listen, you can learn the basics fairly quickly: what they like, what matters to them, and what they hope to achieve. And the great thing is that they’re learning about you during this process, too.

Information sharing is a vital aspect of any business-to-business relationship. Through smart networking, you can find out what the other person needs and how you can help them get it (and vice versa). As publisher and entrepreneur Earl G. Graves, Sr., said, “What makes networking work is that it sets up win-win situations in which all parties involved get to take something home. Networking is a sharing process.”

Thought leaders and key players in the ceramic industry will convene next month in Cleveland at Ceramics Expo, an event that has become a networking Mecca for the entire supply chain—from raw materials and equipment suppliers to ceramic and glass component manufacturers and end users. The free-to-attend Conference @ Ceramics Expo will feature discussions on a multitude of topics, along with opportunities for Q&A and one-on-one interactions with the presenters. Learn more about “Tapping Into Industry Expertise at Ceramics Expo 2017” in this issue.

Over 300 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services during Ceramics Expo. “Industry leaders were quick to sign up for the 2017 expo,” says Adam Moore, event director. “More first-time exhibitors are participating—including multinationals—and the picture for our visitors is a bright and exciting one.”

“Ceramics Expo 2017: Focal Point for Future Development” details some of the expected highlights of the event. Will you be attending Ceramics Expo 2017? Be sure to stop by the Ceramic Industry booth (#824)—we’d love to talk with you!