Calderys Acquisition Garners Most Interest

Calderys' acquisition of N.G. Johnson Northern drew the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 2017
March 13, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Calderys' acquisition of N.G. Johnson Northern drew the most reader interest last week (Calderys Acquires N.G. Johnson Northern): “Calderys UK Ltd. has completed its acquisition of N.G. Johnson Northern Ltd., a refractory design, installation and engineering services company based in Ellesmere Port, UK.”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for March 5-11
1. Calderys Acquires N.G. Johnson Northern #2 last week
2. NSG Rear Window Glass Selected for New Toyota Prius
3. Multiple Opportunities Drive Global Market for Ceramic Filters
4. Wienerberger Doubles Net Profit in 2016
5. Vitro Architectural Glass to Build Jumbo MSVD Coater in Texas #4 last week

