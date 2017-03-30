Keller Koeppel Appointed Non-Executive Director for Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc recently announced that Holly Keller Koeppel has been appointed a non-executive director, effective April 3, 2017. She joins the board as an additional independent non-executive director and will serve on the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Keller Koeppel has more than 35 years of global utility, power and infrastructure experience. She served the early part of her career at Columbia Gas Distribution Co. and the Consolidated Natural Gas Corp. in a variety of management roles. She joined the American Electric Power Co., Inc. in 2000 and was appointed chief financial officer in 2006. In 2010, Keller Koeppel joined Citi Infrastructure Investors as co-head. In 2015, the fund was renamed Gateway and transitioned to Corsair Infrastructure Management, L.P. (CIM), part of Corsair Capital. She continued to manage the fund until her retirement in January 2017.

Keller Koeppel currently serves on the boards of three of CIM’s four portfolio companies: DP World Australia Ltd., Itinere Infraestructuras SA, and Kelda Eurobond Co Ltd.; she will step down from these boards by the end of 2017. She also served as a director of Integrys Energy Group, Inc. from 2012 to 2015, and currently serves as a non-executive director of The AES Corp. and Reynolds American Inc.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Holly Keller Koeppel as a new independent non-executive director of Vesuvius,” said John McDonough, CBE, chairman. “Holly brings extensive international experience to the board, which will be further strengthened by this new appointment."

