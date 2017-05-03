MOISTTECH CORP.: Moisture Measurement and Control

Moisture measurement and control is a crucial aspect in many ceramic applications. MoistTech’s new IR3000 moisture sensor reportedly allows for instant, non-contact, continuous moisture measurement. The IR3000 has the ability to monitor product even with small gaps in product flow, and it is unaffected by ambient light without impacting the accuracy. The sensor(s) can be located throughout the process and can be directly connected to the user’s PLC or any laptop.

For more information, visit www.moisttech.com.