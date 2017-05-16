IPC Skills Gap Study Reveals Qualifications in Short Supply

In response to mounting concern about the shortage of U.S. workers with skills needed by electronics manufacturers, IPC, Association Connecting Electronics Industries® conducted a “fast-facts” study to learn more about the skills gap as it affects U.S. electronics assembly manufacturers. The study reportedly indicated that most companies are having a hard time recruiting qualified production workers, and an even harder time finding qualified engineers and other technical professionals. Among production jobs, general assembler and hand solderer are the most difficult to fill.

The study also suggested that on the professional side, quality control, process and entry-level electrical engineers have been hardest to find. Insufficient experience is the most common reason that applicants do not qualify for most positions. For many engineering and other technical professional positions, however, the leading reason jobs went unfilled was that there were no applicants at all.

For more information, visit www.ipc.org.