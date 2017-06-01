Graniser Chooses Sacmi for New Porcelain Tile Line

As part of a long-term plant modernization plan, Turkey-based Graniser Seramik recently turned to Sacmi to supply a new production line for the manufacture of porcelain tile. Equipped with a medium and medium-large tile output capacity of 8,000 m2 per day, the new production plant has allowed the company to introduce a new product line. In addition to its 60 x 60 and 60 x 120 cm tile, the company can now produce tile of 80 x 80 cm and in thicknesses up to 20 mm.

To complement a complete grinding system (MMC 092 mill and ATM 65 spray drier), Sacmi also supplied two new PH 6500 presses equipped with several different mold kits for both upper and lower molding, as well as and two EVA 984 driers with special 20-mm thickness kits. In addition, Sacmi Digital provided new DHD units featuring Dimatix heads to complement the two glazing systems supplied by Intesa. These belong to the latest generation of Sacmi-Intesa digital printers, which reportedly provide efficiency, cleanliness and print quality.

For the firing department, Sacmi provided Graniser with a new 130-m FMS 285, equipped with an XTR heat recovery system that can reportedly augment temperatures in combustion zones by up to 300°C. Nuova Sima, a Sacmi company that specializes in end-of-line solutions, supplied product handling solutions such as laser-guided vehicles and two sorting lines.

For additional information, visit www.sacmi.com. Graniser can be found online at www.graniser.com.tr.