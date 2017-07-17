Sternberger Named Senior Director of Marketing for HarbisonWalker

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced that Steven Sternberger has joined the company as senior director of marketing. Sternberger will lead HWI’s marketing teams and direct initiatives to create and communicate value for all stakeholders in the company’s target markets. With more than 20 years of business-to-business marketing experience, Sternberger can provide leadership experience across all aspects of marketing, from strategic planning to product management, market development, segmentation, market research, digital, communications, and channel marketing.

“We are so pleased to welcome Steven, particularly as we are embarking on many new initiatives that are building the future of HWI, and in many ways, evolving the future of the U.S. refractories industry,” said Carol Jackson, chairman and CEO. “It’s an exciting time to join the company. Steven’s marketing leadership and enthusiasm will greatly benefit our team at HWI, as well as our customers.”



Prior to joining HWI, Sternberger served as global vice president of marketing for General Industrial Coatings at Valspar Corp. His past roles include marketing leadership positions at Covestro and PPG Industries. Sternberger received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business and bachelor of science in business administration from Ithaca College.

For more information, visit http://thinkhwi.com.