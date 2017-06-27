Abrino to Focus on Innovation at HarbisonWalker

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced that Don Abrino has been appointed senior director of External Technology and Open Innovation. In his new role, Abrino will create the environment and systems at HWI to provide insight on technology trends; identify and evaluate outside technologies and future business opportunities; and establish strategic collaborations and partnerships with universities, research institutes, other companies, customers, suppliers, and other HWI partners.

“With more than 30 years of experience at HWI and keen insight in the markets we serve, Don is the perfect person to lead this effort for HWI,” said Stephen Delo, chairman and CEO. “For more than 150 years, we have been a leading supplier of refractory technologies. Today and moving forward, open innovation concepts offer additional new ways for us to lead the industry and better serve our customers.”

Abrino has held a variety of positions during his career with the company, most recently serving as senior director of Technical Marketing. He holds several patents and has been active in product development and innovation for many years.

