AMETEK Land Celebrates 70th Anniversary

AMETEK Land is celebrating 70 years of operations in 2017. As markets focus on producing lighter and more versatile materials, AMETEK Land has reportedly responded and extended its temperature measurement solutions for aluminum, specialty steels and carbon fiber production. According to the company, its focus remains on helping customers to improve efficiency, quality, productivity, safety and reliability through the use of its innovative infrared, combustion, and environmental products.

“Our vision during this, our 70th anniversary year, is to develop products that are geared not only to our current core business sectors in heavy processing industries, like steel, but also to the next generation of manufacturing,” said Justin Smith, managing director. “Those products will be affordable as well as help industries, such as aluminum, glass, metals, industrial gas and power, to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive world.

“This is a very exciting time for AMETEK Land. There are major opportunities for the business to grow as customers work toward meeting ever-tighter emissions controls and reduce their energy usage. The use of our products is hugely diverse, and we see opportunities for our infrared and environmental products to become an even more integral part of how industrial plants operate.”

For more information, visit www.landinst.com.