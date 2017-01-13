Pflantz Named 2017 President of ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) recently announced Steven W. Pflantz, PE, as its 2017 president. In this position, Pflantz reportedly will work with society leaders and staff to increase awareness of the ISA brand and build on ISA’s range of capabilities and resources for automation professionals, including standards development, education, training, certification and certificate programs, publications, and technical symposia and conferences. A long-time ISA member and leader, Pflantz brings to his role as society president a deep understanding of the automation profession, the needs and expectations of ISA members, and the value and significance of automation careers.

Pflantz is an associate at the St. Louis, Mo., office of CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc. He reportedly serves as a technical leader on many of CRB’s electrical and automation design projects, where he applies his electrical engineering experience, particularly in the areas of instrumentation and controls. In 2012 and 2013, he served as vice president of ISA’s professional development department, encouraging members to take advantage of the society’s leadership training and development opportunities. He’s also served on ISA’s executive board and as an ISA district vice president.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as ISA president for 2017,” said Pflantz. “ISA is an organization with a long and distinguished history of providing value to automation professionals and to the automation community at large. My overriding goal is to build upon ISA’s financial and operational success. One way I believe we can do this is by better leveraging our core strengths and capabilities in new ways and to take advantage of new business opportunities. We have so much technical expertise, knowledge, and content we can bring to bear to solve problems across a diverse range of industries beyond the processing and manufacturing sector.”

