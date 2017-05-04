Sutherland Joins Forterra Board as Non-Executive Director

Forterra plc recently announced that Martin Sutherland will join the board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from the close of the annual general meeting on May 23. Sutherland is the CEO of De La Rue plc. Prior to joining De La Rue in 2014, he held senior management roles at BAE Systems PLC and Detica PLC.



In addition, following the announcement that an affiliate of Lone Star Funds has sold all of its remaining holding in the company, under the terms of the relationship agreement between the company and the Lone Star affiliate, Bradley Boggess and Richard “Chip” Cammerer Jr. have both resigned as directors of the company with immediate effect. The relationship agreement has also reportedly been terminated.



“I am delighted that Martin Sutherland has agreed to join the board of Forterra at a key stage in the company’s development,” said Paul Lester, CBE, Forterra’s chariman. “Martin has gained extensive board-level experience over many years, and he will be a valuable addition to the board. I would also like to express our thanks to both Brad and Chip as they leave the board. Their contribution in our first year as a listed company is greatly appreciated.”



For more information, visit www.forterra.co.uk.