Homeny Named Research and Technical Director for Orton

The Edward Orton Jr. Ceramic Foundation recently announced that Joseph Homeny, Ph.D., has been promoted to the position of research and technical director. Homeny joined Orton in 1992 as manager of Orton’s Testing Services department. He received his doctorate in ceramic engineering from the Pennsylvania State University in 1980.

In addition, Brian Rayner has been promoted to fill Homeny’s previous position of Testing Services manager. Rayner joined Orton in 2004 and most recently served as laboratory manager. He received his bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from The Ohio State University in 1998.

Beau Billet, Ph.D., has been promoted to laboratory manager. Billet joined Orton in 2016 as a materials testing engineer. He received his doctorate in materials science and engineering from The Ohio State University in 2013.

