CoorsTek Lawsuit Retains Top Position

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 29 - February 4

Strong interest continued last week regarding the outcome of a CoorsTek Medical lawsuit (Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit): “CoorsTek Medical recently announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado has ruled in favor of CoorsTek Medical in its lawsuit challenging the trademark and trade dress claims of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 29 - February 4

1. Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit second week at #1

2. ArmorMax Opens New Pennsylvania Facility

3. Ceramic Coatings will Help Drive Global Thermal Spray Market

4. Corning Honored with Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

5. Acme Brick’s Knautz Interviewed on PBS