CoorsTek Lawsuit Retains Top Position

Strong interest continued last week regarding the outcome of a CoorsTek Medical lawsuit.

Top 5 2017
February 6, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Strong interest continued last week regarding the outcome of a CoorsTek Medical lawsuit (Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit): “CoorsTek Medical recently announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado has ruled in favor of CoorsTek Medical in its lawsuit challenging the trademark and trade dress claims of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for January 29 - February 4
1. Court Rules in Favor of CoorsTek Medical in Hip Implant Lawsuit second week at #1
2. ArmorMax Opens New Pennsylvania Facility
3. Ceramic Coatings will Help Drive Global Thermal Spray Market
4. Corning Honored with Technology & Engineering Emmy Award
5. Acme Brick’s Knautz Interviewed on PBS

