Oneida’s Headquarters Move is Top News

Readers last week were most interested in Oneida’s facilities shakeup.

May 8, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in Oneida’s facilities shakeup (Oneida to Move Headquarters to Ohio, Close Multiple Offices): “The Oneida Group Inc. recently announced plans as part of its corporate and innovation growth strategy to open its global headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. According to The Oneida Group, the new facility supports its…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for April 30 - May 6
1. Oneida to Move Headquarters to Ohio, Close Multiple Offices #2 last week
2. Steady Growth Projected for Automotive Ceramics
3. Global Market for Monolithic Ceramics to Reach $51.2 Billion
4. Acme Brick Celebrates 126th Anniversary
5. Piezo Kinetics Acquires CTG’s Ceramics Division

