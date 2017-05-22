Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Advanced Ceramics / CI Advanced Features / Topics

Kyocera Expansion is Top News

Last week, readers were most interested in Kyocera’s latest expansion.

Top 5 2017
May 22, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / expansion / financial results / general business / personnel / rare earths
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most interested in Kyocera’s latest expansion (Kyocera Expands Ceramic Manufacturing in Washington State): “Kyocera International, Inc. recently conducted a grand opening ceremony for a $10 million expansion of its manufacturing operations in Vancouver, Wash. The newly constructed…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for May 14-20
1. Kyocera Expands Ceramic Manufacturing in Washington State #2 last week
2. Koch Knight to Acquire DURO Product Line from Fuzion
3. Aikman Named Non-Executive Director of Morgan Advanced Materials
4. Net Sales Increase over 15% for Ferro in First Quarter 2017
5. Opportunities Abound in the Rare Earth Magnet Market

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.