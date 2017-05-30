Continued Apple and Corning Partnership Draws Most Interest

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most drawn to the continued partnership between Apple and Corning (Apple Awards Corning First Advanced Manufacturing Fund Investment): “Apple® recently announced that Corning Inc. will receive $200 million from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund as part of the company’s commitment to foster innovation among American manufacturers. The investment will support Corning’s…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for May 21-27

1. Apple Awards Corning First Advanced Manufacturing Fund Investment

2. Acme Brick Wins Silver Addy Award

3. Rolls-Royce and Kale Group Create Joint Venture

4. Vitro Breaks Ground on Jumbo MSVD Coater at Wichita Falls Facility

5. Wienerberger Revenues Increase 8% in First Quarter of 2017