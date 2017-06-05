Saint-Gobain’s Personnel Changes Shoot to #1

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for May 28 - June 3

1. Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements

2. Vesuvius “Cautiously Optimistic” for 2017

3. RHI’s Sales Volumes Increase Nearly 5% in 2017 First Quarter

4. Owens Corning to Acquire Pittsburgh Corning

5. Kyocera Receives Class Y Certification for Semiconductor Assembly