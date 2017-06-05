Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Saint-Gobain’s Personnel Changes Shoot to #1

Last week, readers flocked to news regarding personnel changes at Saint-Gobain Corp.

June 5, 2017
Susan Sutton
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers flocked to news regarding personnel changes at Saint-Gobain Corp. (Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements): “Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for May 28 - June 3
1. Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements
2. Vesuvius “Cautiously Optimistic” for 2017
3. RHI’s Sales Volumes Increase Nearly 5% in 2017 First Quarter
4. Owens Corning to Acquire Pittsburgh Corning
5. Kyocera Receives Class Y Certification for Semiconductor Assembly

Susan107

