Saint-Gobain Retains Top Position

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were once again most interested in Saint-Gobain Corp.’s recent personnel changes (Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements): “Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for June 4-10

1. Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements 2nd week at #1

2. Frac Sand Continues to Dominate Proppants Market

3. Strong Growth Anticipated for Silicon Carbide in Semiconductors

4. Ardagh Earns ENERGY STAR Certifications

5. Corning Lotus NXT Glass Chosen for Samsung Flexible LTPS-OLED Line