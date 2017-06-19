Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Readers Most Interested in Latest PPG Divestment

Last week, readers were most drawn to PPG’s announcement regarding the sale of certain operations to Nippon.

June 19, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most drawn to PPG’s announcement regarding the sale of certain operations to Nippon (PPG to Sell Remaining Fiberglass Operations to Nippon Electric Glass): “Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for June 11-17
1. PPG to Sell Remaining Fiberglass Operations to Nippon Electric Glass
2. Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements third week in Top 5!
3. Hexcel Enters Negotiations to Acquire Composites Company Structil
4. Superior Graphite Announces Strategic Realignment
5. Planning Resources Available for Manufacturing Day

