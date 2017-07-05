U.S. Silica’s New Frac Sand Facility is Top News

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most interested in U.S. Silica’s plans to build a new frac sand facility (U.S. Silica to Build Frac Sand Facility in the Permian Basin): “Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for June 25 - July 1

1. U.S. Silica to Build Frac Sand Facility in the Permian Basin #4 last week

2. Abrino to Focus on Innovation at HarbisonWalker

3. Demand on the Rise Worldwide for Military Aircraft Batteries

4. HarbisonWalker Breaks Ground on New Plant #2 last week

5. 3DCeram and 3D Matters Launch Strategic Partnership