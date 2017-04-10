Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Topics / Raw and Processed Materials

Huntsman Titanium Dioxide Plant Closure is Top News

Readers last week were most drawn to news of Huntsman’s titanium dioxide plant closure.

Top 5 2017
April 10, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS brick in construction / ceramics in aerospace / coatings / expansion / general business / titanium dioxide
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most drawn to news of Huntsman’s titanium dioxide plant closure (Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility): “Huntsman Corp. recently announced a plan to close the white end finishing and packaging operation of its titanium dioxide (TiO2) manufacturing facility based in Calais, France, during the third quarter of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for April 2-8
1. Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility
2. Praxair Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Rolls-Royce
3. New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less #1 last week
4. HarbisonWalker Selects Location for New Plant
5. Wade Ceramics Rebrands, Restructures

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.