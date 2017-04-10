Huntsman Titanium Dioxide Plant Closure is Top News

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most drawn to news of Huntsman’s titanium dioxide plant closure (Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility): “Huntsman Corp. recently announced a plan to close the white end finishing and packaging operation of its titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) manufacturing facility based in Calais, France, during the third quarter of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for April 2-8

1. Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility

2. Praxair Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Rolls-Royce

3. New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less #1 last week

4. HarbisonWalker Selects Location for New Plant

5. Wade Ceramics Rebrands, Restructures