Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Brick and Structural Clay / Topics

Readers Drawn to Acme Brick Milestone

Acme Brick’s 126th anniversary celebration garnered the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 2017
May 15, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / ceramics in biomedical/dental / ceramics in electronics / ceramics in energy / expansion / general business
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Acme Brick’s 126th anniversary celebration garnered the most reader interest last week (Acme Brick Celebrates 126th Anniversary): “Acme Brick is celebrating its 126th year in business. The company was founded on April 17, 1891, just 26 years after the end of the Civil War and the same year that…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for May 7-13
1. Acme Brick Celebrates 126th Anniversary #4 last week
2. Kyocera Expands Ceramic Manufacturing in Washington State
3. AVX Adds New Medical Device Development Facility
4. Piezo Kinetics Acquires CTG’s Ceramics Division #5 last week
5. Oneida to Move Headquarters to Ohio, Close Multiple Offices third week in Top 5!

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.