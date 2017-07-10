Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

CI Advanced Features / Advanced Ceramics / Topics

Readers Epically Interested in Ceradyne Award

Last week, readers were drawn in droves to news about Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon.

Top 5 2017
July 10, 2017
Susan Sutton
No Comments
KEYWORDS additive manufacturing / batteries / ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in defense / market reports / personnel
Reprints

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were drawn in droves to news about Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon (Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award): “Raytheon has recognized Ceradyne, Inc., a 3M company, with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for its outstanding performance, innovation and collaboration on U.S. Department of Defense projects. EPIC Awards recognize…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 2-8
1. Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award
2. 3DCeram and 3D Matters Launch Strategic Partnership #5 last week
3. Global Ceramic Balls Market Benefits from Increasing Popularity
4. Explosive Growth Projected for Solid-State Batteries
5. Abrino to Focus on Innovation at HarbisonWalker #2 last week

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Ceramics Around the Web

Recent Comments

HUD - reaction times

Thank you, for sharing important and useful information....

it is the time to BUY!!! consider it...

Good info on low-e glass and <a href="Good...

Surprised!

Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.