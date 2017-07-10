Readers Epically Interested in Ceradyne Award

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were drawn in droves to news about Ceradyne’s EPIC Award from Raytheon (Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award): “Raytheon has recognized Ceradyne, Inc., a 3M company, with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for its outstanding performance, innovation and collaboration on U.S. Department of Defense projects. EPIC Awards recognize…”

1. Ceradyne Wins Raytheon EPIC Supplier Excellence Award

3DCeram and 3D Matters Launch Strategic Partnership

3. Global Ceramic Balls Market Benefits from Increasing Popularity

4. Explosive Growth Projected for Solid-State Batteries

Abrino to Focus on Innovation at HarbisonWalker