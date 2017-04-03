Brick Construction Study Draws Most Interest

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers were most interested in a study that compared the costs of construction between brick and other materials (New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less): “A new study comparing the construction costs of brick buildings to five common exteriors shows that brick with concrete masonry units (CMU) costs less than precast concrete, metal panel curtain wall and glass panel curtain wall systems. Conducted by…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for March 26 - April 1

1. New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less

2. Harris Celebrates 35 Years with Acme Brick

3. Lifetime Brands Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest

4. Burmeister Named VP, CFO for Libbey

5. China Continues as Leading Producer, Consumer of Coated Abrasives